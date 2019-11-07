New Delhi: Cyclone Bulbul may not actually touch the Odisha coast for its landfall, and instead move towards West Bengal and Bangladesh, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jenna said on Wednesday, even as arrangements are on in the state to face its second cyclone this year after April-May’s Cyclone Fani.

Speaking to news agency ANI, special commissioner Jenna said, “As per IMD forecast Cyclone Bulbul may not touch Odisha coast for its landfall. It may go towards West Bengal & Bangladesh. But light to medium rainfall is expected in north Odisha coastal districts, 9 November onward.”

“All district administrations of coastal Odisha have been making announcements for fishermen to not go into the sea; those who are in the sea should return before November 7 evening. We’ve kept our dist administration and district Collectors on full alert,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) too said that the cyclone would move north-northwestwards over the Bay of Bengal, and intensify further.

Bulbul, according to weather experts, is actually a depression over the Bay of Bengal, which is set to intensify into a cyclonic storm due to which 15 of Odisha’s 30 districts have been put on alert to face any possible situation of waterlogging and floods. It comes at a time when the state of Gujarat, too, is readying itself to face a cyclonic storm, named Maha.

For its handling of Fani, the Odisha government had received applause from international media as well as the United Nations (UN).