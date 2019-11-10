New Delhi: After the severely cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’ wreaked havoc in West Bengal with claiming lives of over seven people in rain-related incidents and also affecting close to three lakh people, state Chief Minister Mamata on Sunday said she will make aerial visit to the affected areas with take stock of the situation.

The West Bengal CM also said that due to the storm, she has decided to postpone her trip to North Bengal in the coming week.

“Instead, tomorrow (Monday) I would make an aerial survey of the affected areas around Namkhana and Bakkhali,” the chief minister posted on her twitter handle.

Due to the severe cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’, I have decided to postpone my North Bengal visit in the coming week. Instead, tomorrow I would take an aerial survey of the affected areas around Namkhana and Bakkhali.(1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 10, 2019

Later, she would hold a meeting at Kakdwip with the South 24 Parganas district administration to review relief and rehabilitation measures of the cyclone-affected people.

Banerjee said she was also planning to visit the cyclone-affected areas of Basirhat in North 24-Parganas district on Wednesday.

The severe cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’, which made a landfall in West Bengal late on Saturday evening, had left behind a trail of destruction in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts.

“Around 2 lakh 97 thousand people have been affected. Six deaths have taken place; five in North 24 Parganas and one in South 24 Parganas,” West Bengal Disaster Management Minister Javed Khan told ANI earlier.

Despite a few damages, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s efforts helped control severe adversities and were commended by the state Governor earlier this morning.

“Adverse impact has been contained-thanks to Hon’ble CM leading from the front and there being synergy between State and Central agencies. Appeal to NGOs to particularly come forward and render rehabilitation assistance to the needy,” West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said in a Twitter post.

As per the updates from the IMD, the cyclonic storm weakened around 5:30 AM on Sunday and moved towards Bangladesh along the coast of West Bengal. The met agency, however, maintained active rain alerts in West Bengal, along with the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram, all bordering Bangladesh.

(With inputs from IANS)