New Delhi: The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government has declared a holiday in five districts for Friday, in the wake of Cyclone Burevi which is expected to bring heavy rain in the state. In a statement, the Kerala government informed that a public holiday has been declared for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Idukki in the state. Also Read - Kerala, Tamil Nadu Brace For Cyclone Burevi; Thiruvananthapuram, Tuticorin Airports Closed Today

Besides, flight services at Madurai airport have been suspended and the Tuticorin airport will remain closed today. Also Read - Cyclone Burevi Likely to Make Landfall on Kerala, Tamil Nadu Coast at Midnight

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest bulletin asserted that Burevi weakening into a deep depression over Gulf of Mannar close to Ramanathapuram District in Tamil Nadu. “The Deep Depression would move west-southwestwards and cross Ramanathapuram and adjoining Thoothukudi districts in six hours with wind speed of 50-60 gusting to 70 kmph”, it said.

The IMD has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 24 hours.