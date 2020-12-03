Cyclone Burevi Updates: Tamil Nadu and Kerala are on high alert as cyclone Burevi inches closer to the southern coast, expected to cross Thiruvananthapuram by Friday morning while affecting at least seven districts over the next 72 hours. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for four districts of Kerala today – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha – as the cyclone made landfall in Sri Lanka last evening. Also Read - Cyclone Burevi Makes Landfall in Sri Lanka; India Braces For Impact, PM Modi Speaks to CMs, Assures All Help

At least eight teams of the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) have already arrived in Kerala, besides the Air Force base at Sulu, near Kovai is already on high alert, while the Indian Navy also is ready, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan noted. Also Read - Cyclone Burevi Races Towards Tamil Nadu, Kerala; to Make Landfall in Sri Lanka Today

Meanwhile, two teams each from the NDRF have also been sent to Kanyakumari, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Madurai in Tamil Nadu as Burevi is expected to cross the area tonight or early morning on Friday with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph. Relief camps have been set up in Nagercoil. Also Read - After Nivar, Now Cyclone 'Burevi' to Hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4, Second Storm Within Week Time

Cyclone Warning for South Tamilnadu and South Kerala coasts. Cyclone Burevi to emerge into Gulf of Mannar during next 3 hours. To reach near Pamban around noon and to cross south Tamilnadu coast during 3rd night to 4th early morning.https://t.co/QSfsJn8fMK pic.twitter.com/om3yqGUa45 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 3, 2020

The IMD said Cyclone Burevi, laying over the southwest Bay of Bengal, moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 25 kmph during past six hours. Heavy to very heavy rains accompanied with gusty winds are expected in the southern coast of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi spoke to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and discussed the situation prevailing in parts of the states with pledging all possible support from the Centre. “Praying for the safety and well-being of those staying in the affected areas,” he said.