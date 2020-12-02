Cyclone Burevi Latest News: As cyclone Burevi is approaching the southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued red alert for December 3 in four districts of Kerala, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha. Also Read - Republic Day Parade 2021: India Invites UK PM Boris Johnson to be Chief Guest This Time

As per updates from the IMD, cyclone Burevi is expected to cross the south Tamil Nadu coast amidst Pamban and Kanniyakumari between December 3 and December 4 with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph.

Issuing a statement, the IMD said Cyclone Burevi, laying over southwest Bay of Bengal, moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 25 kmph during past six hours.

In the meantime, PM Modi spoke to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and discussed the situation prevailing in parts of the states with pledging all possible support from the Centre.

Tweeting about his telephonic conversation with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, PM Modi said, “We discussed the conditions prevailing in parts of the state due to Cyclone Burevi. Centre will provide all possible support to TN. I pray for the well-being and safety of those living in the areas affected.”

On his talks with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he said he spoke on the conditions prevailing due to cyclonic storm Burevi in the state and assured all possible support from the Centre to help Kerala. “Praying for the safety and well-being of those staying in the affected areas,” Modi said.