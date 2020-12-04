New Delhi: In the wake of the cyclone Burevi warning, the Thiruvananthapuram Airport in Kerala has suspended operations from 10 AM to 6 PM. All the airlines have been advised to reschedule services as per convenience of passengers. Airport operations will can only remain open for emergency cases. Also Read - Cyclone Burevi: Public Holiday Declared in 5 Districts of Kerala, Several Flights Cancelled

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has also declared a holiday in five districts of the state– Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki.

Here are top points from this big story:

1) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had Thursday said given the present set of indicators, Cyclone Burevi is expected to enter Kerala on Friday.

2) Districts like Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Alappuzha can expect very heavy rainfall.

3) A total of eight teams of the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) have already been deployed in various districts of Kerela, where Burevi could have an impact.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Cyclone Burevi is weakening into a deep depression over Gulf of Mannar close to Ramanathapuram District in Tamil Nadu. The IMD has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 24 hours.