New Delhi: Tamil Nadu will be hit by yet another cyclonic storm as Cyclone ‘Burevi’ is expected to advance into the Gulf of Munnar, crossing the state’s southern coast between Kanyakumari and Pamban, towards Kerala on Thursday evening, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said this morning. Also Read - After Nivar, Now Cyclone 'Burevi' to Hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4, Second Storm Within Week Time

A deep depression formed over southwest Bay of Bengal and intensified into cyclonic storm ‘Burevi’ on Tuesday and make landfall on the Sri Lankan coast today evening, the IMD said. Also Read - IMD Issues Red Alert To These Four Districts in Kerala, Heavy Rain Expected Over Tamil Nadu

The cyclone was parked east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 470 km east-southeast of Pamban (India) and 650 km nearly east-northeast of Kanniyakumari (India) at 5.30 AM IST today, the Met department said. Also Read - Heavy Rains Predicted in These States in Next Four Days; IMD Issues Red, Orange Alerts

Cyclone Warning for South TN & South Kerala coasts: ‘Burevi’ over SW BoB to cross Sri Lanka coast on 2nd evening/night. To emerge into Gulf of Mannar on 3rd. To cross south TN coast between Kanniyakumari and Pamban during 3rd night and 4th early morning as CS. pic.twitter.com/cvLYmI80MT — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 2, 2020

In south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places and extremely heavy showers at isolated places on December 3, the department had said earlier.

Similar spells could be expected on the preceding and following day as well in parts of the two states including Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram, the IMD alerted.