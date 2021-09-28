New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that another cyclone ‘Shaheen’ could form over the Bay of Bengal after the cyclonic storm ‘Gulab’ has weakened into a depression. Giving further details, the IMD said that the cyclone Gulab which originated in the Bay of Bengal may be re-born as cyclone ‘Shaheen’ in 2-3 days. It must be noted that the name ‘Shaheen’ has been given by Qatar which is a part of the member countries for the naming of a tropical cyclone in the Indian Ocean.Also Read - Low Pressure Area Over North Bay of Bengal, Jharkhand to Cause Heavy Rainfall For Next Two Days

Taking to Twitter, the IMD said, "Depression lay centered over Telangana and adjoining areas of Marathwada and Vidarbha to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during next six hours: India Meteorological Department."

Hindustan Times reported that another cyclone–Shaheen—may form over the Arabian Sea from the remnant of cyclone Gulab as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not ruled out chances of the formation.

The IMD also stated that the weather developed due to cyclone Gulab is likely to emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Gujarat coast around Thursday evening and there is a likelihood for it to further intensify over the northeast Arabian Sea.

Giving further details, the IMD has also stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Marathwada and Saurashtra and Kutch and heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

The IMD has also said that some of the places of north Odisha will experience heavy rains till September 30 under the influence of a fresh low pressure area that has formed over northwest Bay of Bengal.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid tropospheric levels. It is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours, it said.

Under the impact of the low pressure area, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapada districts on Tuesday.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall would occur in some places of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Dhenkanal districts on Wednesday.