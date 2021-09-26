Cyclone Gulab: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a cyclonic storm ‘Gulab’ is likely to make landfall in Odisha on Sunday evening. The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclone ‘Gulab’ yesterday following which the weather department issued an ‘orange’ alert for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts. The system is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur around evening on September 26, IMD Director-General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said, adding that the wind speed of the weather system will vary between 75 kmph and 85 kmph, gusting up to 95 kmph.Also Read - Cyclone Gulab to Make Landfall by Evening, Odisha, Andhra on Alert; Several Trains Cancelled | LIVE Updates

This comes barely four months after Yaas' wreaked havoc in Odisha. In May, two cyclonic storms Tauktae (named by Myanmar) and Yaas (named by Oman) had hit the coastal areas near the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal respectively.

How did ‘Gulab’ get its name?

Cyclone Gulab has been named by Pakistan. It refers to Rose in English. In 2018, a new panel was set up to coordinate and decide names for future cyclones. The panel consists of 13 countries—India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Oman, Maldives, Yemen, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia. These countries choose the names of cyclones in the north Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean.

In 2020, Gulab, Tej, Agni, Aag, Shaheen were among the 169 names selected by these 13 countries for christening future cyclones. Every country had given 13 names. India had proposed names such as Gati (speed), Tej (speed), Murasu (musical instrument in Tamil), Aag (fire), Neer (water), Prabhanjan, Ghurni, Ambud, Jaladhi and Vega.

According to the IMD guidelines, the proposed name should be neutral to politics, political figures, religious beliefs, cultures and gender. The name should be chosen in such a way that it does not hurt the sentiments of any group of the population over the globe. Moreover, it should not be offensive to any members. Besides, the name should be easy to pronounce and not “very rude and cruel” in nature.