New Delhi: In the wake of the Cyclone Gulab which is intensifying over the Bay of Bengal, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Saturday said it is deploying a total of 18 teams in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh as a precautionary measure. Giving further details, the NDRF said it will deploy 13 teams in Odisha and 5 teams in Andhra Pradesh.

On the other hand, the West Bengal government on Saturday cancelled the leaves of all the government employees till October 5 due to the upcoming cyclone Gulab.

"In view of very heavy rainfall alert due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, leave of all state government employees are cancelled with immediate effect till October 5," the West Bengal government said in an order.

The IMD earlier in the day said that a depression over the northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and said it may further concentrate into a cyclonic storm and move towards Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The deep depression lay centred 510 km east-southeast of Gopalpur and 590 km east of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh early on Saturday.

“It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours. It may move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur around Kalingapatnam by the evening of September 26,” the IMD stated.

Under its influence, the weatherman said that light to moderate showers at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

In the meantime, the Odisha government has put seven districts on high alert. The state government has also rushed rescue teams to the vulnerable areas and asked officials to evacuate people from low-lying areas.

As many as 42 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 24 squads of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with fire brigade personnel, have been dispatched to the seven districts — Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal.

Ganjam is expected to get severely affected by the cyclonic storm, and 15 rescue teams have been deployed in that area alone, Jena said.

The district administrations of Gajapati and Koraput have cancelled holidays and leaves on September 25 and 26. Collectors have directed government officials and employees to be on their toes at respective headquarters to meet any exigency.