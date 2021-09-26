Cyclone Gulab LIVE Updates: Cyclonic storm Gulab is expected to make landfall on Sunday evening in the coastal regions of southern Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. Three teams of National Disaster Response Force and one of SDRF have been positioned in north coastal Andhra districts to carry out rescue and relief operations. Three districts—Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam are expected to have more impact of the cyclone. The State Disaster Management Authority has warned fishermen in these districts not to venture into the sea till September 27. Besides, authorities in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts have also prepared a plan of action to possibly shift about 86,000 families from low-lying areas to cyclone relief sheltersAlso Read - Cyclone Gulab: NDRF Deploys 18 Teams in Odisha, Andhra; Bengal Cancels Leave of Govt Employees

07:20 AM: 28 trains have been cancelled and several others have been diverted, rescheduled, regulated and terminated for a short period of time.

07:00 AM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the situation with his secretaries and asked them to monitor the situation constantly and take required steps as heavy rains could be expected under the impact of the cyclone.