New Delhi: As many as 65 trains from Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, have been cancelled in the wake of Cyclone Jawad, reported news agency ANI quoting senior divisional commercial manager of Waltair division – East Coast Railways, AK Tripathi. The district administrations of Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam have also ordered to close all schools till tomorrow in view of the cyclonic storm's expected landfall.

A low-pressure area had developed over the Andaman Sea on November 30. It intensified into a depression on December 2 and further into a deep depression on Friday morning. It turned into a cyclone on Friday noon, India Meteorological Department Director General, Mrutyunjay Mahapatra said. Very heavy rainfall is likely to start in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha by Friday evening. The intensity of rainfall is likely to increase on Saturday, the IMD-DG said.

At 1730 IST of 3rd Dec the CYCLONIC STORM 'JAWAD' centered about 300 km south southeast of Vishakhapatnam and 480 km south southwest of Puri. To move north northwestwards till 4th Dec Morning and then recurve north northeastwards reaching near Puri coast around 5th december noon. pic.twitter.com/3z08x261HK — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 3, 2021

Cyclone Jawad: Alert Sounded For North Andhra, Odisha Coasts; PM Modi Reviews Situation

Squally wind, gusting up to 65 kmph, is likely to start along and off the coast of north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha from Friday midnight. The wind speed will increase up to 100 kmph from Saturday evening for the subsequent 12 hours, the central MeT office said. The cyclonic storm will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the sea for a temporary period, with wind gusting to 110 kmph, Mohapatra said. Earlier, the Met department said that Cyclone Jawad would primarily affect coastal Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Gangetic West Bengal.

Red warning issued for Andhra, Odisha districts

A red colour warning has been issued for Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts for Saturday. The red colour warning has also been issued for Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Bengal on Saturday and Sunday, and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura on Sunday and Monday.

NDRF deploys 46 teams, 18 in reserve

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday said it has deployed 46 teams along the eastern coastal states ahead of Cyclone Jawad that is likely to impact the coastal areas from Saturday morning and touch Puri on Sunday afternoon. NDRF Director General Atul Karwal said 18 teams have been deployed in West Bengal, and 12 each in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. “We have deployed as many teams as each of the three states asked for. The decision about their positioning happens with the consultation of the state government. We have pre-positioned the teams,” he told a media conference here.

There were two teams each in Tamil Nadu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and 18 teams have been kept in reserve in case there is a need for additional deployment. One team comprises an officer and 30 jawans. Soon after the IMD alert on November 30, the NDRF started its meeting from December 1 with the government officials in respective states to finalise the deployment plans.

Odisha cancels leaves of state employees; Konark Festival, Sand Art Festival cancelled too

Meanwhile, Odisha government has cancelled the leaves of state employees and asked them to repot to work on Sunday in view of cyclone Jawad. The state government has also cancelled the popular International Sand Art Festival and the Konark Festival, which commenced from December 1.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba also chaired a second meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee to review the preparedness of states and central ministries and agencies to deal with the cyclonic storm.

