Cyclone Jawad Latest Update: The IMD on Saturday said the Cyclone Jawad is expected to weaken into a deep depression before it reaches Odisha's Puri by Sunday. In the meantime, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have started evacuations in coastal districts as the cyclone is likely to bring heavy rains.
The latest development comes as a big relief for the eastern state already battered by two cyclones in the last one year – Gulab' and Yaas'. "It is likely to weaken gradually and move northwards during the next 12 hours and then north-northwards along the Odisha coast, reaching close to Puri as a deep depression," the India Meteorological Department said. Here are the top developments so far.
Also Read - Cyclone Jawad: What It Means And How Did it Get Its Name? All You Need to Know
- The IMD also added that the cyclone subsequently is expected to weaken further and continue to move north-northeastwards along the Odisha coast towards the West Bengal coast.
- It said the system is likely to hit the Puri coast (Odisha) as a deep depression after getting weakened inside the sea during its journey to the shore.
- On Friday, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired the second meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee to review the preparedness of states and Central Ministries and agencies to deal with the cyclonic storm ‘Jawad’.
- He directed that all fishermen and vessels which are out at sea, must be accounted for by the states concerned, and required assistance would be provided by Coast Guard and other Central agencies in this regard.
- The Cabinet Secretary also advised that essential services may be restored in the shortest possible time with minimum disruption, for which advance action should be taken.
- The Home Ministry officials said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDEF) has deployed an adequate number of teams in the states that would be affected and additional teams are on standby.