Cyclone Jawad Latest Update: The IMD on Saturday said the Cyclone Jawad is expected to weaken into a deep depression before it reaches Odisha's Puri by Sunday. In the meantime, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have started evacuations in coastal districts as the cyclone is likely to bring heavy rains.

The latest development comes as a big relief for the eastern state already battered by two cyclones in the last one year – Gulab' and Yaas'. "It is likely to weaken gradually and move northwards during the next 12 hours and then north-northwards along the Odisha coast, reaching close to Puri as a deep depression," the India Meteorological Department said. Here are the top developments so far.