New Delhi: All eyes are on the cyclonic storm ‘Jawad’ as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert over the cyclone which is likely to reach the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Saturday. As per the updates from the IMD, a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm. The cyclone will then move north-northeastward along the coast of Odisha and adjoining Andhra Pradesh and is likely to touch the coast around Puri by December 5 noon.Also Read - Cyclone Jawad: Alert Sounded For North Andhra, Odisha Coasts; PM Modi Reviews Situation

According to the weather department, very heavy rainfall is likely to start in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha by Friday evening. The intensity of rainfall is likely to increase on Saturday. The low low-pressure area had developed over the Andaman Sea on November 30, the IMD said. Also Read - Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor: You Will Soon Reach Delhi From Dehradun in Just 2.5 Hours | All You Need to Know

A red alert has been issued for Srikakulam, Vizianagram and Visakhapatnam districts of Andhra Pradesh and Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha for Saturday. Also Read - BSF Celebrates 57th Raising Day, To Exchange Sweets With Pakistan On Attari-Wagah Border

Earlier, people living in the low-lying areas were evacuated and the Indian Coast Guard took pre-emptive measures for the safety of life and property at sea, tasking its ships and aircraft to relay weather warning to mariners.

NDRF deploys 64 teams in Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said 64 teams have been earmarked in view of the impending cyclonic storm ‘Jawad’ that is expected to affect Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

NDRF Director General (DG) Atul Karwal said 46 teams have been deployed or pre-positioned in the vulnerable states and 18 teams have been kept in reserve. He said all preparations have been done by the federal contingency force to help the affected states and the citizens. “We are confident of taking care of the situation,” Karwal said.

In view of the cyclone alert, the national crisis management committee (NCMC), a panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior officers have reviewed the situation, the NDRF head said.

A single NDRF team has about 30 personnel who are equipped with pole cutters, electric saws to cut uprooted trees, inflatable boat and some other relief and rescue gadgets.

The name of the cyclone — ‘Jawad’ — has been proposed by Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard and the Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief, search and rescue operations.

PM Modi chairs meet on Cyclone Jawad

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the preparedness in view of the impending cyclonic storm ‘Jawad’ that is expected to hit the North Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast. During the meeting, PM Modi directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated.

PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of the states, central ministries and agencies concerned to deal with the situation arising out of the likely formation of Cyclone Jawad, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is reviewing the situation 24×7 and is in touch with the states, Union territories and the central agencies concerned, the statement said. The MHA has already released the first installment of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) in advance to all the states.

The Air Force and the engineer task force units of the Army, with boats and rescue equipment, are on standby for deployment, the PMO said.

The Ministry of Power has activated emergency response systems and is keeping in readiness transformers, diesel generator sets and equipment for immediate restoration of electricity.

The Ministry of Communications is keeping all the telecom towers and exchanges under constant watch and is fully geared to restore the telecom network, the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)