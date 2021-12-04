Cyclone Jawad Latest Update: The IMD on Friday said a deep depression in Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm ‘Jawad’ and is likely to make landfall near Puri in Odisha on Sunday As per the latest updates, the areas which will be most impacted include Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts of Odisha.Also Read - Cyclone Jawad: UGC-NET Exam Postponed In Odisha, Andhra; New Datasheet To Be Out Later

The IMD also predicted that the cyclonic storm is likely to reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off the coast of north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by Saturday morning and then is likely to recurve north-northeastwards, move along the coast of Odisha and adjoining Andhra Pradesh and touch the coast around Puri by December 5 noon. Also Read - Cyclone Jawad: 65 Trains Cancelled, Schools Shut in Andhra Pradesh; 46 NDRF Teams Deployed in 3 States | Top Points

A red colour warning has been issued for Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts for Saturday. The red colour warning has also been issued for Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha. Also Read - 'Gulaab Se Jyada, Titli Se Kam': How Strong is Cyclone Jawad? Here’s What IMD Says About Its Intensity

As a precautionary measure, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked 64 teams to tackle the situation arising out of the cyclonic storm. NDRF Director General Atul Karwal said while 46 teams have been deployed or pre-positioned in the vulnerable states, 18 teams have been kept in reserve.

Why was this storm named ‘Jawad’? As per the suggestion of Saudi Arabia, this storm has been named ‘Jawad’. This Arabic word means ‘generous’. It is being said that the cyclone will not have much impact in Odisha and Andhra as compared to the cyclonic storms that came before. However, the IMD said that the wind speed will be maximum 100 km per hour on December 4.

How are storms named? It is interesting to know that the naming of cyclones was started with a treaty in 1953 in the Atlantic region. In the Indian Ocean region, the name of cyclone system started from 2004. To name the cyclones, the member countries give a list of names on their behalf. After this, the alphabetical listing is done. In the way, storm cyclones are named after the suggested name.