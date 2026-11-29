New Delhi: After three cyclones in a month, the Bay of Bengal is now showing signs of a possible fourth cyclone. As per the India Meteorological Department, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea on November 29, followed by a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal by November 30.
The weather department has informed that if the system intensifies into a cyclone, it will be named ‘Kani’. The name was suggested by the Maldives and is associated with a coastal tree known as the sea trumpet.
Earlier, over 200 mechanised fishing boats from Tuticorin ventured into the sea after a 10-day break triggered by Cyclone Akvan, even as fishermen urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide Rs 5,000 in relief to tide over the monsoon-induced lean period.
Following an India Meteorological Department warning of strong winds over the sea due to Cyclone Akvan, the Tuticorin district Fisheries Department had barred fishermen from venturing into the waters from November 13 until further notice. After the restriction was lifted, country-boat and fibre-boat fishermen resumed operations on November 20.
Mechanised boat operators, however, remained ashore for 10 days before setting sail early Monday from the Tuticorin Mechanised Boat Fishing Harbour. With fishing resuming after a 10-day gap, fishermen expressed optimism that the catch would be good.
Highlighting the recurring impact of the northeast monsoon, fishermen noted that rough seas and cyclonic systems between October and December steadily reduce their working days every year. In November alone, they were forced to stay off the sea for 17 days, severely affecting their livelihoods.
Fishermen urged the state government to enhance the financial assistance extended during the May fishing ban and lean fishing periods, and provide an additional Rs 5,000 to cover the three-month monsoon lean season.
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