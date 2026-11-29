Cyclone Kani brews in Bay of Bengal, fourth storm in November, likely to threaten Odisha, Bengal and Jharkhand

The weather department said that if the system intensifies into a cyclone, it will be named Kani. The name, suggested by the Maldives, is associated with a coastal tree known as the sea trumpet.

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New Delhi: After three cyclones in a month, the Bay of Bengal is now showing signs of a possible fourth cyclone. As per the India Meteorological Department, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea on November 29, followed by a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal by November 30.

The weather department has informed that if the system intensifies into a cyclone, it will be named ‘Kani’. The name was suggested by the Maldives and is associated with a coastal tree known as the sea trumpet.

Here are some of the key details:

Marine activity is expected to intensify between December 1 and 4.

The system is likely to move towards Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu

However, if its direction changes, Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand could also be affected.

According to Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, Odisha has suffered losses worth Rs 15,457 crore due to 13

cyclones over the past 10 years.

cyclones over the past 10 years. These disasters claimed the lives of 156 people and 55.63 lakh animals and birds, while 8.20 lakh houses were destroyed.

The state has developed 880 cyclone shelters, a warning app and alert systems.

Compensation for deaths caused by disasters has been increased from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

The state has received around 30% of the required central assistance in the name of relief.

Cyclones Titli, Fani, Bulbul, Amphan, Yaas and Dana, followed by Arnab, Murasu and Akvan this year, have also caused damage to crops and coastal districts.

Tuticorin fishing boats return to sea after 10-day cyclone hiatus

Earlier, over 200 mechanised fishing boats from Tuticorin ventured into the sea after a 10-day break triggered by Cyclone Akvan, even as fishermen urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide Rs 5,000 in relief to tide over the monsoon-induced lean period.

Following an India Meteorological Department warning of strong winds over the sea due to Cyclone Akvan, the Tuticorin district Fisheries Department had barred fishermen from venturing into the waters from November 13 until further notice. After the restriction was lifted, country-boat and fibre-boat fishermen resumed operations on November 20.

Mechanised boat operators, however, remained ashore for 10 days before setting sail early Monday from the Tuticorin Mechanised Boat Fishing Harbour. With fishing resuming after a 10-day gap, fishermen expressed optimism that the catch would be good.

Highlighting the recurring impact of the northeast monsoon, fishermen noted that rough seas and cyclonic systems between October and December steadily reduce their working days every year. In November alone, they were forced to stay off the sea for 17 days, severely affecting their livelihoods.

Fishermen urged the state government to enhance the financial assistance extended during the May fishing ban and lean fishing periods, and provide an additional Rs 5,000 to cover the three-month monsoon lean season.