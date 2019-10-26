New Delhi: Hours after saying that cyclonic storm ‘Kyarr’ is likely to intensify into a ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said it is likely to intensify further into an extremely severe’ cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours.

The MD has also predicted that the sea condition is very likely to be high to very high over east-central Arabian Sea during next 24 hours and phenomenal thereafter. “It will be rough to very rough along and off north Karnataka coast during next 24 hours,” it said.

India Meteorological Department: The sea condition is very likely to be high to very high over east-central Arabian Sea during next 24 hours and phenomenal there after. It will be rough to very rough along & off north Karnataka coast during next 24 hours https://t.co/YwbL7ygi0K — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2019

Rain along with thundershower was predicted at many places over South Interior Karnataka and at a few places over Coastal Karnataka and North interior Karnataka.

India Meteorological Department: Rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at many places over South interior Karnataka & at a few places over Coastal Karnataka & North interior Karnataka. #CycloneKyarr — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2019

“It is very likely to move west-northwest-wards towards Oman coast during next 5 days. It is very likely to intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 06 hours and further intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours,” the IMD had said in its bulletin as quoted by news agency ANI.

Predicting ‘light to moderate’ rainfall at most places and heavy rainfalls at isolated places in Karnataka and Goa during the next 12 hours, the weather forecaster also warned fishermen not to venture into the sea.

The cyclone is centred over the eastcentral Arabian Sea, about 200 km nearly to the west of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, 310 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 1870 km east-southeast of Salalah (Oman).

“The sea condition is very likely to be very high over the eastcentral Arabian Sea around the system centre during the next 06 hours and phenomenal thereafter. It is very likely to become phenomenal around the system centre over the westcentral Arabian Sea from 28th to 31st October,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Indian CoastGuard has said that it has stepped up efforts for search and rescue operations on Western Coast in the wake of the cyclone. “Dornier aircraft is undertaking frequent sortie to look for stranded fishing boats & their positions are being relayed to Coast Guard Ships operating at sea,” the ISG said in a statement.

Indian Coast Guard: We've stepped up efforts for search & Rescue operation on Western Coast in the wake of cyclone #Kyarr. Dornier aircraft is undertaking frequent sortie to look for stranded fishing boats & their positions are being relayed to Coast Guard Ships operating at sea. pic.twitter.com/Lpw2ltVE0S — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2019

On the other hand, the IMD on Friday had warned that cyclonic storm ‘Kyarr’ is likely to bring very heavy to extremely heavy rains in coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra in the next 12 hours.