New Delhi: Cyclone Kyarr, a tropical storm that formed in the Arabian Sea, is very likely to further intensify into a Super Cyclonic Storm in the next few hours, IMD warned on Sunday. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Oman coast during next 5 days.

A rapidly-rotating storm system characterised by spiral arrangement of thunderstorms rains, a low-pressure centre, strong winds, is what is known as a super cyclone.

ESCS ‘KYARR’ over eastcentral Arabian Sea centred about 540 km WSW of Mumbai at 0530 https://t.co/8s2x9yW6Ok move west-northwestwards and intensify into a SuCS. pic.twitter.com/lH7ibIhciq — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) October 27, 2019

As had been forecast, Kyarr brought heavy rains accompanied by strong winds in Karnataka and more rains are expected in the region.

“The westward moving cyclonic storm is likely to hit Karnataka on Sunday causing with heavy rains and thunder showers in the coastal and south interior areas, disrupting normal life for the next two days,” GS Srinivas Reddy, Director of Karnataka’s natural disaster monitoring centre, told IANS.

Karnataka and Goa had sounded a red alert as Cyclone Kyarr intensified while schools and colleges remained closed in both the states.

On Saturday, the Navy rescued 17 fishermen from a boat, caught in rough sea conditions due to Cyclone Kyarr off the west coast of Mumbai. It has also stepped up efforts for search and rescue operation on the Western Coast.

The fishermen have also been sent advisory not to venture into east-central Arabian Sea till October 29 and into west-central Arabian Sea from October 28 to 31. The warning comes after the IMD predicted that sea will be rough to very rough along and off Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka coasts in the next 12 hours.