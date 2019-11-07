New Delhi: All the educational institutions in Maharashtra’s Palghar district will remain closed on November 7 to 8 in view cyclone ‘Maha’, stated news agency PTI. All the schools and colleges were shut on November 6 after the Meteorological Department issued a heavy rainfall warning in the coastal areas of the state.

The three-day holiday was ordered by Palghar district collector Kailas Shinde and the announcement was made by the chief of district disaster management cell Vivekananda Kadam on Tuesday, stated news agency PTI.

Officials asked fishermen of Palghar and neighbouring Thane districts to avoid venturing into the sea in view of the cyclone.