New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials have predicted a severe cyclonic storm named ‘Maha’ which is to bring more rains to Gujarat, stated a report. The state recently witnessed the effect of cyclone Kyarr on the occasion of Diwali.

It must be noted that cyclone Maha would result in heavy rainfall accompanied heavy winds to Gujarat from November 6 to November 8, according to the MeT officials. This cyclone will be the third ever to hit Gujarat and the western coast of India this monsoon which is quite unusual for the Arabian Sea, stated the Met department officials as per a report.

According to the regional director of IMD Jayanta Sarkar, cyclone Maha would be away from Gujarat for the next five days. Talking about cyclone Maha which is over the east-central Arabian Sea, Jayanta Sarkar, as quoted by a Times of India report, had said, “But November 6 morning onwards, it would re-curve towards the state. Between mornings of November 6 and 7, it would be southwest of Veraval coast either as a cyclonic or severe cyclonic storm.”