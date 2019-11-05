New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh set of warnings for parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra as cyclonic storm Maha is likely to intensify till Tuesday morning following which it will weaken gradually.

While an orange alert has been issued Saurashtra and South Gujarat, Thane and Palghar in Maharashtra have been put on yellow alert.

The cyclone is expected to move towards the eastern coast of Gujarat and make landfall between Diu and Porbandar with a maximum sustained speed of 100-110 kmph, intensifying to 120 kmph on Wednesday and in the wee hours of Thursday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the next 24 hours and people have been advised to stay indoors and be prepared for the extreme weather conditions. Fishermen have also been asked to observe total suspension of fishing operations till November 6.

Moreover, light to moderate rainfall with isolated downpours are very likely over North Konkan – Thane and Palghar), and northern-most districts of Madhya Maharashtra – Nashik, Dhule and Nandurbar on November 6, an IMD official said.

Further, on Wednesday, several districts of Gujarat including Ahmedabad, Anand, Baroda, Chhota Udaipur, Narmada, Broach, Surat, Dangs, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Morbi, Devbhumi Dwarka, Gir Somnath and Botad will be under the orange watch.

This year Gujarat has received ‘large excess’ of rainfall in the first three days of November with 60.5 mm rain, 232% more than the average November rainfall data. Union territories of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu have also recorded ‘large excess’ rains with 124.4 mm and 74.2 mm respectively, till date this month.