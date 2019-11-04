New Delhi: In view of the severe cyclonic storm Maha, the India Meteorological Department has issued a weather alert that the storm would intensify further till the morning of November 5 and then weaken gradually thereafter, according to news agency ANI.

Further, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards from Gujarat in the next 24 hours before re-curving east-northeastwards and moving rapidly thereafter, news agency ANI quoted IMD as saying.

Earlier, the MeT department officials had predicted that Cyclone Maha would make a landfall along the Gujarat coast on November 6. Ahead of this alert, a warning was issued to the fisher asking them to dock their fishing boats at the nearest port. Reports claimed that seven ships and two aircraft were deployed to issue the warning to the fishing boats.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has also issued a warning of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder for North Konkan and North Central Maharashtra from November 6 to 8.