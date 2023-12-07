Cyclone Michaung Aftermath: Southern Railways Cancels 15 More Trains To And From Chennai; Check Full List

The railway authorities announced the cancellation of several train services scheduled for December 7 including the Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Special and Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Special.

Chennai: Many trains were cancelled by Southern Railways on Thursday amid heavy rainfall and water logging in Chennai. The railway authorities announced the cancellation of several train services scheduled for December 7, Thursday, including the Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Special and Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Special.

In view of water flowing above danger level at bridge no.14 between Basin bridge and vyasarpadi has been suspended o­n account of Safety reasons, the following trains has been cancelled/partially cancelled as detailed below:

Train No. 22671 Chennai Egmore – Madurai Tejus Express

Train No. 16127 Chennai Egmore – Guruvayur Express

Train No.12610 Mysore – MGR Chennai Central Super fast Express

Train No.12607 MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru City Junction Express

Train No.12028 KSR Bengaluru – MGR Chennai Central Shatabdi Express

Train No.16031 MGR Chennai Central – Shri Vaishno Devi Katra Andaman Express

Train No.20677 MGR Chennai Central – Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express

Train No.12675 MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Kovai Express

Train No. 12842 MGR Chennai Central – Shalimar Coromandel Express

Train No.12243 MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Shatabdi Express

Train No.12077 MGR Chennai Central – Vijayawada Jan Shatabdi Express

Train No.22625 MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru AC Double Decker Express

Train No.12639 MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Brindavan Express

Train No.12695 MGR Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express

Train No. 12685 MGR Chennai Central – Mangaluru Central Super fast Express.

Train No. 12603 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Hyderabad Humsafar Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 16.45 hrs is fully cancelled

Train No. 12696 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 17.15 hrs is fully cancelled

Train No. 20681 Chennai Egmore – Sengottai Silambu Express leaving Chennai Egmore at 20.25 hrs of 06.12.2023 will commence journey from Tambaram instead of Chennai Egmore

The state government, meanwhile, announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu on Thursday due to severe flooding in several parts of these districts in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung.Schools and colleges in six taluks — Pallavaram, Tambaram, Vandalur, Thiruporur, Chengalpattu, and Thirukazhukundram — will remain closed on Thursday.

