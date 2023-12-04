Home

Cyclone Michaung: Chennai Airport Shut Till 11:30 PM, Several Flights Cancelled; TN Governor Issues Advisory

Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu has created havoc, public holiday has been declared and alerts have been issued. The Chennai Airport will remain shut today till 11:30 PM and an advisory has also been issued by thw TN Governor.

Cyclone Michaung

New Delhi: The deep depression over the South Bay of Bengal which has intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ is likely to continue to move north-northwestward, intensify further and reach the West central bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by today in the afternoon. As per the latest update by Indian meteorological department, cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ intensified to severe cyclonic storm at 8:30 am of December 4 about 90 km East northeast of Chennai. Due to the severe cyclone and the effects it is having on the people and the city, the Chennai Airport has been shut till 11:30 PM and several flights have also been cancelled. An advisory has also been issued by the Governor of Tamil Nadu..

