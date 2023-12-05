Top Recommended Stories

  • Cyclone Michaung LIVE Updates: Landfall Between Nellore And Machilipatnam Today, IMD Issues Warning For Tamil Nadu
live

Cyclone Michaung LIVE Updates: Landfall Between Nellore And Machilipatnam Today, IMD Issues Warning For Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Michaung: Five people have been killed due to the heavy rain, trains and flights have been cancelled and a public holiday has been declared. Read here for all latest live updates..

Updated: December 5, 2023 6:46 AM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

Cyclone Michaung (PTI)
Cyclone Michaung (PTI)

New Delhi: The deep depression over the South Bay of Bengal which has intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ is likely to continue to move north-northwestward, intensify further and reach the West central bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by today in the afternoon. The cyclone has caused grave destruction and five people have also been killed due to the heavy rain. As many as five people have been killed in separate incidents in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai amid heavy rain due to cyclone Michaung, according to an official statement by the Chennai police. The IMD had earlier predicted heavy rainfall in Chennai and surrounding areas for the next 24 hours. The Chennai MeT Department had then issued a thunderstorm nowcast warning in Tamil Nadu for the next three hours. Read here for all latest updates..

Live Updates

  • Dec 5, 2023 6:46 AM IST

    Trains Cancelled Due To Waterlogging

    Dozens of trains connecting Chennai have been cancelled due to waterlogging after Cyclone Michaung unleashed heavy torrential rains on Tamil Nadu.

  • Dec 5, 2023 6:37 AM IST

    Five Killed In Chennai Amid Heavy Rainfall

    As many as five people have been killed in separate incidents in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai amid heavy rain due to cyclone Michaung, according to an official statement by the Chennai police.

  • Dec 5, 2023 6:32 AM IST

    AP CM Holds Review Meeting At Camp Office

    In a review meeting at his camp office, Reddy directed the officials to treat the storm as a major challenge to avoid loss of life and property as the winds are expected to blow gales reaching speeds of up to 110 kilometres per hour: PTI

  • Dec 5, 2023 6:27 AM IST

    Alert Issued For Eight Districts In Tamil Nadu

    In view of the heavy rain lashing Andhra Pradesh under the influence of the severe cyclonic storm, the state government issued an alert for eight districts — Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema and Kakinada — while the chief minister set several relief efforts in motion: PTI

  • Dec 5, 2023 6:21 AM IST

    Andhra Pradesh CM Directs Officials To Be On High Alert

    With the severe Cyclone Michaung poised for landfall by the Bapatla coast on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to be on high alert for taking up relief measures: PTI

  • Dec 5, 2023 6:16 AM IST

    Chennai Airport Closed Till This Time, Officials Issue Notice

    ‘Airfield closed for arrival and departure operations till 0900 hrs IST tomorrow due to adverse weather conditions,’ says the official ‘X’ page of the Chennai Airport.

  • Dec 5, 2023 6:11 AM IST

    Landfall Between Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore-Machilipatnam Today

    IMD: The Severe Cyclonic Storm “MICHAUNG” over Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts moved N-NW with a speed of 12 kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centred at 8:30 am on December 4 over WC Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts, about 50 km southeast of Nellore, 130 km north of Chennai, 180 km south of Bapatla and 200 km south-southwest of Machilipatnam.

  • Dec 5, 2023 6:05 AM IST

    Cyclone Michaung: Weather Update

    Chennai MeT Department issues light thunderstorm & lightning with moderate rain warning for Tamil Nadu and neighbouring areas for the next three hours: IMD

