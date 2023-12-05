Home

Cyclone Michaung: Five people have been killed due to the heavy rain, trains and flights have been cancelled and a public holiday has been declared. Read here for all latest live updates..

New Delhi: The deep depression over the South Bay of Bengal which has intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ is likely to continue to move north-northwestward, intensify further and reach the West central bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by today in the afternoon. The cyclone has caused grave destruction and five people have also been killed due to the heavy rain. As many as five people have been killed in separate incidents in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai amid heavy rain due to cyclone Michaung, according to an official statement by the Chennai police. The IMD had earlier predicted heavy rainfall in Chennai and surrounding areas for the next 24 hours. The Chennai MeT Department had then issued a thunderstorm nowcast warning in Tamil Nadu for the next three hours. Read here for all latest updates..

