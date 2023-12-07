Home

Cyclone Michaung: PM Modi Asks MHA To Release 2nd Tranche Of Central Funds To SDRF In Andhra, TN

Home Minister Amit Shah said the Prime Minister has directed the MHA to release Rs 493.60 crore to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu to tackle the floods caused by Cyclone Michaung.

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall triggered by 'Severe' Cyclone Michaung, in Vijayawada. (ANI Photo)

Cyclone Michaung Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to release in advance the second instalment of the Centre’s contribution to the SDRF in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The two coastal states bore the brunt of the cyclone’s fury, leaving many dead and several areas inundated.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Prime Minister has directed the MHA to release Rs 493.60 crore to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu to tackle the floods caused by cyclonic storm.

In a post on X, Shah said the prime minister has also approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs 561.29 crore for ‘Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project’ under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), which also includes central assistance of Rs 500 crore.

The severe cyclonic storm Michaung has affected Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Though the extent of damage is varied, many areas of these states have been inundated, affecting standing crops, the minister said.

“To help the state governments with the management of relief necessitated by the cyclonic storm, PM @narendramodi Ji directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to release in advance the central share of the 2nd instalment of SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) of Rs 493.60 crore to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu,” Shah said, adding that the Centre had already released the first installment of the same amount to the two states.

“I pray for the safety and well-being of all those affected. We stand with them in this crucial hour and will ensure the situation normalises at the earliest,” Shah said.

Cyclone Michaung Effect

Michaung left behind a trail of destruction in Andhra Pradesh, damaging 770-kilometre roads, uprooting trees and killing livestock.

According to data shared by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), nearly 40 lakh people from 194 villages and two towns were affected by Michaung’s impact. As many as 25 villages have been inundated in the state.

In Tamil Nadu’s capital city Chennai, residents are grappling with stagnant water and power disruption in several areas and its suburbs after Michaung wreaked havoc in the metropolis and neighbouring districts.

Efforts on to make Chennai flood-resilient

In another post, Shah said Chennai is facing major floods for the third time in the last eight years.

He said the nation is witnessing more instances of metropolitan cities receiving excessive rainfall, leading to sudden flooding.

“Guided by a pro-active approach, PM @narendramodi Ji has approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs. 561.29 crore for ‘Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project’ under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), which also includes Central assistance of Rs. 500 crore,” he said.

Shah said the mitigation project will help make Chennai flood-resilient.

“This is the first in a series of urban flood mitigation efforts and will help develop a broader framework for urban flood management,” he said.

As a representative of the central government, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday undertook an aerial survey of flood-hit northern Tamil Nadu and held discussions with Chief Minister M K Stalin on the extent of damage caused by Michaung.

Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengelpet and Tiruvallur in northern Tamil Nadu were inundated after being hit by the cyclone.

The state government has already sought an interim central relief of Rs 5,060 crore.

(With inputs from agencies)

