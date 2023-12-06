Home

Cyclone Michaung: Heavy Rains Claim Lives Of 23 People In Chennai, Know Latest Update

Cyclone Michaung: The natural disaster has caused grave destruction in the affected states and the death toll in Chennai has risen to 23. Know latest updates.

Cyclone Michaung Latest Update

New Delhi: The Cyclone Michaung has caused great devastation in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu which have been the most affected states from this natural calamity. The cyclone, which had its landfall process earlier yesterday, has still not died down and the destruction and loss of life, unfortunately continues. The Chennai Airport had resumed operations yesterday after being shut for almost 24 hours but flights and trains continued to be affected due to the cyclone. Power outage was also experienced by a lot of people and rescue operations have been underway. The flooding in Chennai following heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Michaung have claimed 23 lives so far, officials said on Tuesday.

Cyclone Michaung: Death Toll Rises

As mentioned earlier, the death toll due to the Cyclone Michaung has increased. The Greater Chennai police, through a release issued on December 5, Tuesday, stated that 17 people have been reported dead in various incidents due to floods in the city. In the most recent update on December 6, six deaths have been reported in Greater Chennai Police Limit, in view of Michaung Cyclone.

Tamil Nadu | As of 6th December 2023, six deaths reported in Greater Chennai Police Limit, in view of Michaung Cyclone. pic.twitter.com/Bbuwjdh1cR — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2023

