Cyclone Mocha: Alert Issued For Odisha, West Bengal And Other States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) have issued a heavy rainfall and thunderstorm alert as a developing weather formation may turn into a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal.

A cyclonic circulation is forming over southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6. (Photo: Pixabay)

Cyclone Mocha: Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm have been predicted as a developing weather formation may turn into a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal. IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said the department’s modelling indicate formation of a cyclonic storm around May 9, but its movement and intensification may be determined after the low pressure area actually forms on May 7.

Cyclone Mocha – Key Points To Know

Cyclone Mocha landfall: There is no forecast so far regarding landfall of Cyclone Mocha over the country’s coast. Neveretheless, fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea from May 7.

There is no forecast so far regarding landfall of Cyclone Mocha over the country’s coast. Neveretheless, fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea from May 7. Odisha: The Odisha government has already put collectors of 18 coastal and adjoining districts and officials of 11 departments on the alert, its special relief commissioner Satyabrata Sahu said.

The Odisha government has already put collectors of 18 coastal and adjoining districts and officials of 11 departments on the alert, its special relief commissioner Satyabrata Sahu said. West Bengal: Nearby areas in West Bengal have been alerted as heavy rainfall is on the cards due to the formation of cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal.

Nearby areas in West Bengal have been alerted as heavy rainfall is on the cards due to the formation of cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal. Cyclonic circulation: A cyclonic circulation is forming over southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6 and under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 7. The system is likely to concentrate into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal on May 8, the IMD said.

A cyclonic circulation is forming over southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6 and under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 7. The system is likely to concentrate into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal on May 8, the IMD said. IMD warning: There is a good possibility of the circulation intensifying into a cyclonic storm while moving towards the central Bay of Bengal around May 9. The system is being constantly watched and monitored regularly, IMD Director General Mohapatra said.

There is a good possibility of the circulation intensifying into a cyclonic storm while moving towards the central Bay of Bengal around May 9. The system is being constantly watched and monitored regularly, IMD Director General Mohapatra said. NDRF on alert: All cyclone-prone districts are kept in a state of readiness. Districts and line departments along with the NDRF, ODRAF and others are in readiness for any possible eventuality.

