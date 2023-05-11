Home

Cyclone Mocha Intensifies: Here’s How to Stay Safe | List of Dos and Don’ts to Follow

As per the IMD forecast, Cyclone Mocha is very likely to move north-northwestwards and gradually intensify into a severe cyclonic storm around midnight.

Cyclonic storm 'Mocha' is likely to cause heavy rainfall till May 12 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Cyclone Mocha Latest Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said the deep depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm Mocha and it will further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and it will reach its peak intensity on May 13.

As per the IMD forecast, Cyclone Mocha is very likely to move north-northwestwards and gradually intensify into a severe cyclonic storm around midnight. It is also likely to recurve gradually, move north-northeastwards from the morning of May 12 and intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm on the same evening over the central Bay of Bengal.

Cyclonic storm Mocha lay centered near latitude 11.6 N and longitude 88.0 E, about 510 km west of Port Blair, 1160 km south-southwest of Coxs Bazar (Bangladesh) at 1130 hrs IST of today the 11th May. To intensify into a severe cyclonic storm around evening of today. pic.twitter.com/CajSAYepce — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 11, 2023

After reaching its peak on May 13 evening, it is likely to weaken slightly from the May 14 morning and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar) around the forenoon of May 14, 2023, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph,” the IMD stated.

In the wake of this development, the IMD has also issued a list of guidelines to stay safe during the cyclone.

If you are indoor during the cyclone time, you should ideally switch off electrical mains, gas supply and keep doors and windows shut.

And if your house is unsafe, leave early before the onset of a cyclone. Always you need to drink boiled/chlorinated water during the cyclone time.

In case you are outdoors, you just need to make sure that you do not enter damaged buildings and you should seek a safe shelter as soon as possible.

List of Dos and Don’ts to follow

Indoors

Switch off electrical mains, gas supply

Keep doors and windows shut

If your house is unsafe, leave early before the onset of a cyclone

Listen to radio/transistor

Drink boiled/chlorinated water

Rely only on official warning

If Outdoors

Do not enter damaged buildings

Watch out for broken electric poles and

wires, and other sharp objects

Seek a safe shelter as soon as possible

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) earlier had issued an official statement that its units have been placed on high alert amid the warning of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for cyclonic storm Mocha.

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that people do not need to fear the cyclone as the state government is equipped to handle the situation. “No need to fear the cyclone. If there come different circumstances, we will rescue people from coastal areas as the cyclone will move to Bangladesh and Myanmar,” CM Banerjee had said.

