Cyclone Mocha: Andaman And Nicobar Islands to Witness Heavy Rains. Check Advisory Here

Cyclone Mocha Latest Update: According to IMD, the deep depression will continue to move north-north westwards. Later, it will gradually intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm on May 11.

Cyclonic storm 'Mocha' is likely to cause heavy rainfall till May 12 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Cyclone Mocha Latest Update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), which is closely monitoring the cyclonic storm, on Wednesday said the cyclonic circulation over Southeast Bay of Bengal has moved towards west-northwest direction and intensified into deep depression, which is nearly 540 KM away from west-southwest of Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The IMD also added that the the deep depression is 1460 KM south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and 1350 KM south-southwest of Sittwe in Myanmar.

GK Das, Director (Weather) at Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata, stated that the deep depression is very likely to move north-westwards for some time and then towards north-north westwards and intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm over the same region in the evening.”

According to IMD, the deep depression will continue to move north-north westwards. Later, it will gradually intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm on May 11.

GK Das further added that on May 12, it will turn into a very severe cyclonic storm over the southeast and adjoining areas of central Bay of Bengal.

Advisory Issued in Andaman

In the meantime, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration has issued alerts and public advisories due to the cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal.

Fishermen of Andaman and Nicobar coasts have been advised not to venture into the sea till May 13.

Due to the cyclonic weather and keep in view about the safety of passengers and vessels, the Directorate of Shipping Services in Port Blair has issued a notification which reads, “It has been informed that Foreshore Sector and Harbour/Vehicle ferry services at Port Blair and out stations may get disrupted/suspended in short notice depending upon the weather condition. Therefore, the passengers, daily commuters and tourists have been advised to plan their journey suitably to avoid any inconvenience.”

Passengers and tourists can also get update/status of the vessels from the Information Counter at Phoenix Bay by dialling phone number 03192 – 245555/232714, Toll Free Number 18003452714.

Cyclone ‘Mocha’ To Cause Heavy Rain In Andaman

The cyclonic storm which has been named as ‘Mocha’ is likely to cause heavy rainfall till May 12 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The cyclone will be named ‘Mocha’, a name suggested by Yemen after the Red Sea port city.

West Bengal Braces For Cyclone Mocha

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday had said that people do not need to fear the cyclone as the state government is equipped to handle the situation.

“No need to fear the cyclone. If there come different circumstances, we will rescue people from coastal areas as the cyclone will move to Bangladesh and then Myanmar,” CM Banerjee said.

