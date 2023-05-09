Home

News

India

Cyclone Mocha: Storm Likely To Head Towards Bangladesh, Myanmar; Rescue Team On Standby In West Bengal

Cyclone Mocha: Storm Likely To Head Towards Bangladesh, Myanmar; Rescue Team On Standby In West Bengal

The cyclone is named Mocha (Mokha), a name suggested by Yemen after the Red Sea port city, which is known to have introduced coffee to the world over 500 years ago.

Kolkata: A Kolkata Police personnel monitors vulnerable locations and river banks through CCTV footage in preparation for the landfall of Cyclone 'Mocha', at an integrated control room at Police Headquarters Lalbazar, in Kolkata, Sunday, May 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI05_07_2023_000159B)

New Delhi: A low pressure area formed over south-east Bay of Bengal on Monday is expected to intensify into a cyclone and likely to move towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast later this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding that it is expected to make landfall in West Bengal and Odisha this week.

The low pressure area is expected to concentrate into a depression by Tuesday evening and then intensify into a cyclonic storm the next day, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of India Meteorological Department, told reporters.

You may like to read

“The cyclonic storm will move initially north-northwest to central Bay of Bengal till May 11 and then re-curve and move north-northeast towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coast,” Mohapatra said.

He said squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely over southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and adjoining Andaman Sea on Tuesday.

IMD’s latest advisory

Fishermen, ships, trawlers, and small boats are advised not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal. The weather office also suggested regulation of tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands from May 8 to 12. The weather office has suggested regulation of tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands and over the sea areas of southeast and central Bay of Bengal till Friday.

‘Will rescue people from coastal areas’: CM Mamata Banerjee

“No need to fear the cyclone…If there come different circumstances, we will rescue people from coastal areas as the cyclone will move to Bangladesh and then Myanmar,” said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Why Cyclone Mocha?

The cyclone is named Mocha (Mokha), a name suggested by Yemen after the Red Sea port city, which is known to have introduced coffee to the world over 500 years ago.

The system of naming cyclones was adopted by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and member countries of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission (ESCAP). According to the WMO, in the Atlantic and in the Southern Hemisphere (Indian Ocean and South Pacific), tropical cyclones receive names in alphabetical order, and women’s and men’s names are alternated, while in the Northern Indian Ocean, the names are listed alphabetically by country and are gender-neutral.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.