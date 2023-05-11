Home

Cyclone Mocha To Intensify Into Severe Cyclonic Storm By Midnight, Indian Coast Guard On High Alert

It is likely to weaken slightly from the morning of May 14, and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox's Bazar and Kyaukpyu with a maximum sustained wind speed of 120-130 kmph, gusting to 145 kmph, the IMD said.

Port Blair: A quick response disaster management team clears a tree that fell in a storm due to cyclone Mocha at Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair, Wednesday morning, May 10, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_10_2023_000035B)

New Delhi: The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm — Mocha — overnight and it is likely to make landfall between Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and Sittwe in Myanmar, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

At 8.30 am, the cyclonic storm was about 510 km southwest of Port Blair, the IMD informed, adding that the storm is likely to turn into a severe cyclonic storm by tonight. “It would reach its peak intensity on the evening of May 13,” the IMD said.

Deep Depression, intensified into a cyclonic storm Mocha and lay centered about 510 km west-southwest of Port Blair, 1210 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) at 0530 hrs IST of today the 11th May. To intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by mid-night of today. pic.twitter.com/n6AfDv5YaP — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 11, 2023

As per the IMD forecast, after intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm, the system is likely to recurve gradually, move northnortheastwards and weaken slightly from 13th May and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar) around forenoon of 14th May, 2023 with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 130 kmph.

The cyclone, named Mocha by Yemen — pronounced as ‘Mokha’, is likely to bring heavy rainfall to the Andaman island chain, they said.

Indian Coast Guard on alert

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard is gearing up for a response to Cyclone Mocha which is likely to hit the eastern part of the country. The IMD has already issued alerts to the fishermen and civil administration and weather updates are continuously being shared by the weather agency.

#WATCH | Indian Coast Guard is geared up for response to #CycloneMocha, as indicated by IMD. Weather update is being shared with fisheries and civil administration. ICG units in West Bengal and Odisha placed on high alert and standby to meet any eventuality. Weather warning being… pic.twitter.com/fxKfGwuvLY — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

Despite Cyclone Mocha, IMD Predicts Heatwave in Kolkata

The southern districts of Bengal, including Kolkata, have been put on a heatwave alert by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) till Friday. Though cyclone Mocha is heading towards southeast Bangladesh and northern Myanmar, chances of it bringing rain to Bengal are slim.

The hot spell is unusually dry for this time of year. Weathermen said that the lowpressure zone over the Bay of Bengal, which has now developed into a deep depression, is preventing moisture from entering Bengal, leading to a fall in humidity.

Heavy rainfall likely in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The cyclonic circulation over Southeast Bay of Bengal has moved towards west-northwest direction and intensified into deep depression on Wednesday, which is nearly 540 km away from west-southwest of Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, IMD said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which is closely monitoring the cyclonic storm said that the deep depression is 1,460 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and 1,350 KM south-southwest of Sittwe in Myanmar.

