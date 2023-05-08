Home

How Cyclone Mocha Was Named And When Will It Make Landfall: All You Need To Know

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the weather system was likely to concentrate into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal around May 9.

There is no possibility of north Bengal districts coming under the influence of the cyclone as the cyclonic system. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A cyclonic circulation have formed over the Bay of Bengal which is likely to bring light to moderate rainfall in several districts across West Bengal. There is no immediate threat from Cyclone Mocha, the route of which will be clearer in the next two days, the met office said.

With the maximum temperature in Kolkata slated to rise to 38.4 degrees Celsius along with an 85 per cent humidity level on Monday, there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning in the city, North and South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Bankura, Birbhum, Purba Medinipur, Howrah, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, a met office spokesperson said.

“However there is very little possibility of rains caused by the cyclone in the next two days and the picture will be clearer by Tuesday,” he said.

Light rains are also forecast in the northern part of the state – in the districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda in the next 24 hours, he said.

When will Cyclone Mocha make landfall

There is no possibility of north Bengal districts coming under the influence of the cyclone as the cyclonic system, if formed, may make landfall finally in the coastal belt of Bangladesh-Myanmar by the end of next week affecting south Bengal, a spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the weather system was likely to concentrate into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal around May 9 and intensify into a cyclonic storm and move nearly northward towards central Bay of Bengal. Fishermen have been asked not to venture in the area.

How Cyclone Mocha got its name

The cyclone will be named Mocha (Mokha), a name suggested by Yemen after the Red Sea port city, which is known to have introduced coffee to the world over 500 years ago.

There are six Regional Specialised Meteorological Centres (RSMCs) worldwide and five regional Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres, which are mandated for issuing advisories and naming cyclonic storms. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is one of the RSMCs and is tasked with giving a title to a cyclone that forms over the northern Indian Ocean when they have reached a maximum sustained surface wind speed of 62 kmph or more.

The naming of cyclones in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea started in September 2004. The IMD provides cyclone and storm surge advisories to 13 countries across the north Indian Ocean. The list is arranged according to the names, given by alphabetically-arranged counties, that are neutral to gender, politics, religious beliefs and cultures. It is used sequentially, column-wise.

The designation should not be present in the existing list of the six RSMCs. The name of a storm from the South China Sea that crosses Thailand and emerges into the Bay of Bengal will not be changed. Once a name is used, it will not be repeated again. The word, which can have a maximum of eight letters, should not be offensive to any member country or hurt the sentiments of any group of population.

