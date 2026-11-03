Cyclone Murasu: India’s east coast braces for turbulence as severe storm nears, thousands moved to safety

Heavy rain lashes India's eastern coast as severe Cyclone Murasu approaches Andhra Pradesh, causing flight cancellations and mass evacuations.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/cyclone-murasu-indias-east-coast-braces-for-turbulence-as-severe-storm-nears-thousands-moved-to-safety-8541673/ Copy

Cyclone Murasu preparation (PTI)

Cyclone Murasu: Heavy rains lashed India’s eastern coastal states on Monday as the region braced for its second severe tropical cyclone within a week. Cyclone Murasu, carrying wind speeds of up to 120 kmph, is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Narsapur by early Tuesday morning. Emergency response teams have been placed on high alert as authorities shifted thousands of residents to safe shelters and airlines cancelled at least 19 domestic flights across key airports in Andhra Pradesh. Visakhapatnam Airport cancelled four flights and Tirupati Airport three.

Cyclone poured rain on northern Tamil Nadu

The approaching severe cyclone poured rain on northern Tamil Nadu, inundating several parts of Chennai, where authorities declared a holiday for schools on Monday as the weather department forecast very heavy rainfall.

Chennai Airport authorities cancelled certain flights and requested passengers to contact the airline concerned for assistance.

Many parts of Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts have been receiving torrential rains since Sunday night. The weather office said that the threat of heavy to very heavy rainfall would persist for Chennai and Tiruvallur districts as the cyclone moves towards South Andhra Pradesh.

Heavy rainfall expected to lash Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Vellore

Heavy rainfall is expected to lash Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Vellore, and the Nilgiris districts. The forecast notes that rain intensity would gradually subside only after the storm completely crosses the coast.

Preparations for Cyclone Murasu

While gearing up for the severe cyclone, Tamil Nadu extended a helping hand to Andhra Pradesh, which is expected to be in the eye of the approaching storm. It sent three NDRF teams comprising 90 personnel and 25 teams from the electricity department, consisting of 500 personnel, with essential equipment to Andhra Pradesh, which has pegged Cyclone Arnab losses at Rs 4,526 crore and sought central assistance.

Karnataka announced that it would deploy 500 skilled power personnel, along with necessary equipment, to Andhra Pradesh to assist in restoring power infrastructure damaged by Cyclone Arnab.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directs officials to remain alert

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to remain alert as moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the South coastal region and Rayalaseema district under the cyclone’s influence.

Though the storm is likely to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast, it would impact several parts of Odisha, particularly the southern districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri that have been bruised by Cyclone Arnab a few days ago

(With inputs from agencies)