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Cyclone Murasu Live: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu cancels Delhi visit, Odisha CM Majhi reviews preparedness

Odisha is preparing for Murasu while continuing relief and restoration work after Arnab, which affected 1.18 lakh people and damaged 75,388 hectares of crop area and 1,672 houses.

Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: November 2, 2026 9:36 AM IST
Cyclone Murasu Live: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu cancels Delhi visit, Odisha CM Majhi reviews preparedness
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New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday cancelled his scheduled visit to Delhi on Monday as threats of another cyclone loom over the state. He also directed officials to remain fully prepared to deal with its impact. The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting on cyclone preparedness and the relief and restoration operations following Cyclone Arnab.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the prevailing depression was likely to intensify into a deep depression and subsequently develop into a cyclone. It is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by November 2 and may cross the coast near Bapatla on the morning of November 3.

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Cyclone Murasu moved west-northwestwards at 27kmph in the six hours up to 2.30pm on Sunday and lay about 480km east-southeast of Chennai and 550km east-southeast of Nellore, the IMD said. It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday morning before crossing the south Andhra coast between Nellore and Narsapur between 11.30pm on November 2 and 4am on November 3, with winds of 100–110kmph gusting to 120kmph.

Cyclone Murasu Live:

Follow updates here:

  • Nov 2, 2026 9:36 AM IST

    Cyclone Murasu Live: A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday (November 1, 2026) intensified into a cyclone named “Murasu”, which means war drum. The latest storm is set to make landfall on the morning of November 3 between Nellore and Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh.

  • Nov 2, 2026 9:09 AM IST

    Cyclone Murasu Live: Chennai’s northeast monsoon brings heavy rainfall, with 28 stations reporting, Parrys the highest at 149.2 mm and uneven regional totals.

  • Nov 2, 2026 9:07 AM IST

    Cyclone Murasu Live: The northeast monsoon has finally arrived in Tamil Nadu. Chennai experienced an average rainfall of 76.07 mm in the 24 hours until 6 a.m. on November 2, according to the Chennai Corporation’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

  • Nov 2, 2026 8:07 AM IST

    Cyclone Murasu Live: As per the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), Cyclone Murasu is expected to become a severe storm soon. APSDMA said in a post on X at around 4:30am on November 2 that the storm is moving at a speed of 23 kmph. It is now about 300 km from Chennai, 350 km from Nellore, 380 km from Machilipatnam, 370 km from Kavali, 400 km from Ongole and 490 km from Visakhapatnam.

  • Nov 2, 2026 7:44 AM IST

    Cyclone ‘Murasu’ LIVE: APSDMA says storm may soon become severe, likely to cross coast near Ongole tonight

  • Nov 2, 2026 7:43 AM IST

    Cyclone Murasu Live: IMD said the storm is very likely to keep moving northwestwards and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole. This is likely to happen between midnight (11:30 pm IST) of November 2 and the early hours (4 am IST) of November 3. The wind speed is likely to be 100 to 110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph.

  • Nov 2, 2026 7:42 AM IST

    Cyclone Murasu Live: As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone ‘Murasu’ has become a Severe Cyclonic Storm. At 2:30am IST on November 2, it was about 260 km east-northeast of Chennai.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, covering major developments across national politics, edu ... Read More

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