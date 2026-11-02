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Cyclone Murasu Live: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu cancels Delhi visit, Odisha CM Majhi reviews preparedness

Odisha is preparing for Murasu while continuing relief and restoration work after Arnab, which affected 1.18 lakh people and damaged 75,388 hectares of crop area and 1,672 houses.

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New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday cancelled his scheduled visit to Delhi on Monday as threats of another cyclone loom over the state. He also directed officials to remain fully prepared to deal with its impact. The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting on cyclone preparedness and the relief and restoration operations following Cyclone Arnab.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the prevailing depression was likely to intensify into a deep depression and subsequently develop into a cyclone. It is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by November 2 and may cross the coast near Bapatla on the morning of November 3.

Cyclone Murasu moved west-northwestwards at 27kmph in the six hours up to 2.30pm on Sunday and lay about 480km east-southeast of Chennai and 550km east-southeast of Nellore, the IMD said. It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday morning before crossing the south Andhra coast between Nellore and Narsapur between 11.30pm on November 2 and 4am on November 3, with winds of 100–110kmph gusting to 120kmph.

Cyclone Murasu Live: