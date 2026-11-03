Cyclone Murasu’s fury far from over as IMD issues alert for heavy rain and storms for these states next

IMD issues a heavy rainfall and storm alert across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and neighboring states as Cyclone Murasu moves inland after landfall.

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Murasu cyclone: Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Murasu’ made landfall along the South Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole early Tuesday, bringing fierce winds up to 120 kmph. As the system moves northwestward, the India Meteorological Department expects it to weaken into a deep depression by midnight. However, the storm continues to trigger extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and high-speed winds across broad swathes of southern and central India, prompting weather alerts and warnings across multiple states through November 4. Here are all the details you need to know about the prediction issued by the IMD for Cyclone Murasu.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam & Rayalaseema

Landfall Impact: Crossed between Nellore and Narsapur with wind speeds of 100–110 kmph (gusting to 120 kmph); highest rainfall recorded at Bapatla (22 cm). Read more: Cyclone Murasu makes landfall along Andhra coast, triggers winds of up to 120 kmph

Rain Forecast: Extremely heavy rainfall expected on November 3, followed by very heavy rainfall on November 4, accompanied by strong winds reaching 95–105 kmph. Heavy rain also predicted for Rayalaseema.

Telangana

Rain & Wind Alert: Extremely heavy rainfall predicted in adjoining areas on November 3 as the storm system advances northwestward.

Chhattisgarh & Eastern Madhya Pradesh

Yellow Alert Issued: 19 districts in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday and 15 districts on Wednesday placed under alert for rain, thunderstorms, and lightning.

Wind & Rain Forecast: Southern and central Chhattisgarh to see heavy spells with winds of 40–50 kmph (gusting to 60 kmph) during November 3–4. Thunderstorms and lightning also expected in Eastern Madhya Pradesh.

Odisha & West Bengal

Rainfall Spread: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall expected across Odisha and West Bengal during November 3-4.

Wind Warnings: Odisha to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and winds reaching 30–40 kmph (gusting to 50 kmph) on November 3-4, with isolated rain continuing through November 5–7.

Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand & Islands

Recorded Rainfall: Heavy rainfall recorded over the last 24 hours, with Cuddalore receiving 9 cm.

Extended Alert: Light to moderate rainfall predicted for Jharkhand (Nov 3-4) and Andaman & Nicobar Islands (Nov 3-9).

Winters delayed in West Bengal due to Cyclone Murasu

The indirect impact of Cyclone Murasu has delayed the onset of winter in West Bengal, with temperatures remaining above normal across the state, the meteorological department said on Tuesday. However, weather conditions are expected to improve from Thursday (November 5), with temperatures likely to dip ahead of Kali Puja on November 8, bringing the much-awaited winter chill to the state.

According to the weather department, scattered rainfall is likely in several parts of Bengal on Tuesday under the influence of Cyclone Murasu, which made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast. The cyclone has triggered forecasts of heavy rainfall, with a red alert issued for coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies)