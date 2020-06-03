New Delhi: Keeping in view the after-effect of Cyclone Nisarga, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked the state administration to maintain operational readiness and ensure immediate rescue works as the cyclone moves from Mumbai and Thane to North Maharashtra. Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga: No Flight Operation at Mumbai Airport Till 7 PM; Mobile Network Services Disrupted in Raigad

Issuing a statement, the CMO said that Thackeray is in constant touch with collectors of districts on the western coast of the state for updates about the impact of Nisarga.

"The CM has given directions for maintaining a state of operational readiness and to ensure immediate rescue works as the cyclone moves from Mumbai and Thane to North Maharashtra. #CycloneNisargaUpdate, the CMO tweeted.

Soon after the cyclone made landfall with a speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph, many areas including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts were affected by it.

Besides, the chief minister is also in touch with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and ward officers and issuing instructions to ensure that the cyclone causes minimum damage.

Apart from Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is also reviewing the situation in several areas including Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg by speaking to their respective district collectors. The deputy chief minister also urged people to remain alert until the intensity of the storm fades.

The IMD said that the Cyclone Nisarga made landfall near Alibaug in Raigad district on the Maharashtra coast on Wednesday at 12:30 PM.

The right side of the wall cloud passes through coastal region of Maharashtra, mainly the Raigad district. It will gradually enter into Mumbai and Thane districts during the next three hours, the IMD said in a statement.