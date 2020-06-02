New Delhi: A day before Cyclone Nisarga makes its landfall in Maharashtra, the city of Mumbai received heavy rainfall even as the Greater Mumbai Police issued restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC prohibiting movement of people in beaches, promenades and other places near the coast. Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga: PM Modi Speaks to CMs of Maharashtra, Gujarat; Assures All Possible Central Help | 10 Points

Notably, the cyclone, which will be Mumbai’s first in nearly 130 years, will make its landfall in Alibaug tomorrow at a wind speed of more than 100 kmph. Besides Mumbai, other cities which will receive heavy rainfall tomorrow due to the cyclone are Pune, Palghar, Thane, Nashik, Raigad, Dhule and Nandurbar.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra and Gujarat Chief Ministers-Uddhav Thackeray and Vijay Rupani respectively-assuring them of all central support. Earlier today, after reviewing the situation, he had tweeted: “Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India’s western coast. Praying for everyone’s well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures.”

Notably, besides Maharashtra, the cyclone will also affect its neighbouring state of Gujarat.

Nisarga is the second cyclone in two weeks which will be affecting parts of India. Before it, on May 20, Cyclone Amphan struck the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha, leaving a trail of destruction in the former.