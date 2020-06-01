New Delhi: After the India Meteorological Department predicted that Cyclone Nisarga will cross Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts on June 3, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a review meeting with officials of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on the preparedness to deal with the cyclone.

During the review meeting, Shah took stock of the situation and asked the national agencies to get ready to tackle the cyclone.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds review meeting with officials of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on preparedness for dealing with #CycloneNisarga which is expected to hit parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat on June 3. pic.twitter.com/1HQaeIq2IH — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020

Cyclone Nisarga is going to hit parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat days after Cyclone Amphan left a trail of devastations in West Bengal and Odisha last month.

On the other hand, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 9 teams in Maharashtra – 3 in Mumbai, 2 in Palghar, 1 each in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

In view of developing cyclone situation in Arabian sea, National Disaster Response Force has deployed 9 teams in Maharashtra- 3 in Mumbai, 2 in Palghar, 1 each in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg: NDRF #NisargaCyclone pic.twitter.com/xEQQ3gjR0P — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020

The IMD has said that a depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone and cross the north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on June 3, and will have an impact on Mumbai.

It also said that the depression will intensify into a deep depression — the third and fourth stage of any cyclone formation — by this evening. It will intensify into a cyclonic storm by June 2.

“It (the storm) is very likely to move nearly northwards initially till June 2 morning and then recurve north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and Daman during evening/night of June 3,” the Cyclone Warning Division said.

The nearly 260 km patch between Raigad and Daman has one of the highest population densities in the country. Apart from Mumbai, it also has satellites cities like Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Panvel, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur and Ambernath.

IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the cyclone will have an impact on Mumbai.

When it crosses the coast on the evening of June 3, it will have a speed of 105-110 kmph, the IMD said, adding, heavy rains are also expected in south Gujarat and coastal Maharashtra.