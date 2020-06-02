New Delhi: A ‘red alert’ was issued on Tuesday morning in Mumbai by the weather department as cyclonic storm ‘Nisarga’ is set to hit the coast on Wednesday and bring in gusty winds of up to 100 kmph. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 2361 Cases, 76 Deaths in 24 Hours; Total Tally Crosses 70,000-mark

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the depression over the south-east and east-central Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep area is expected to intensify into a severe cyclone. Very heavy to torrential rainfall is predicted today and tomorrow in Mumbai and adjoining areas. Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga: Home Minister Shah Reviews Situation; NDRF Deploys 9 Teams in Maharashtra

Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had held a video conference with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the state’s preparedness in dealing with the cyclone. Also Read - Monsoon 2020: Kerala Receives Fresh Spell of Rains, Thunderstorm as Southwest Monsoons Hit Coast

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already placed several rescue teams at vulnerable positions across the state. These include – three teams in Mumbai, two in Palghar, and one each in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, as well as Sindhudurg.

“Nisarga is a severe cyclone and we’re expecting a wind speed of 90-100 kmph, which I think is negotiable. Still, as a precautionary measure, we are going to start the evacuation of people from the coastal areas of the two states (Maharashtra and Gujarat) soon,” NDRF Director-General S N Pradhan told reporters.

All fishermen have already been asked to return from the sea by their respective district collectors, on orders of the national and state disaster response teams. Steps are being taken to ensure that there is no extensive disruption of power supply.

The cyclone will hit the Maharashtra and Gujarat coast on June 3, at a time when both the states have been rattled to contain the exponential outbreak of coronavirus cases.