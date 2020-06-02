New Delhi: In the wake of the approaching Cyclone Nisarga, the IndiGo on Tuesday said that it has cancelled 17 flights to and from Mumbai. As per updates, the airline will only operate three flights from Mumbai for June 3. Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga: Day Before Landfall, Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai

The three flights it will operate on June 3 include 6E 495 Mumbai- Chandigarh, 6E 6179 Mumbai – Ranchi and 6E 5373 Mumbai –Patna. Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga: PM Modi Speaks to CMs of Maharashtra, Gujarat; Assures All Possible Central Help | 10 Points

The move from the airline comes after Indian aviation regulator DGCA issued a fresh circular to airlines and pilots, reiterating its guidelines on adverse weather operations as Cyclone Nisarga approaches the coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga: PM Modi Reviews Situation, Urges All to Take Precaution, Safety Measures

As per updates from the IMD, the cyclone is expected to cross north Maharashtra and the south Gujarat coasts late Wednesday evening.

“Domestic aviation activities have recently been started after a period of two months. Operators and individuals have a challenge at hand in restarting flying after a prolonged period of non-flying and the associated weather at this time of the year across India,” The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in the circular.

The DGCA said that the circular is being issued to operators and pilots to reiterate some existing guidelines on adverse weather operations and suggested measures to cater for the gap in flying of pilots.

Notably, the operations at the Mumbai airport, which has been handling 50 domestic flights daily since May 25, are likely to be significantly affected on Wednesday due to the cyclone.