New Delhi: Severe cyclonic storm ‘Nisarga’ is moving in an upward direction towards Mumbai and the northern coast of Maharashtra with a wind speed of about 110 kmph. Mumbai, the worst-hit city in India due to coronavirus outbreak, was put on red alert as this is the second cyclone in a century to its coast. Also Read - Nisarga Cyclone Live Tracking: Know The Current Location of Cyclone, Get Movement Alerts

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Nisarga will cross areas close to Alibagh in Raigad district of Maharashtra in the afternoon making landfall with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph. The IMD also warned of about three to 6.5 feet-high (two metres) waves along with the storm. Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga to Make Landfall Today; Maharashtra, Gujarat on High Alert | Top Developments

Many flights have been cancelled from the Mumbai International Airport in view of the cyclonic storm.

At least 30 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the vulnerable areas of Maharashtra (20) and Gujarat (10). Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai, Pune, Palghar, Thane, Nashik, Raigad, Dhule and Nandurbar.

At least 20,000 people were evacuated from more than 47 villages near south Gujarat’s Valsad and Navsari coast. Meanwhile, Surat, Bharuch, and Saurashtra’s Bhavnagar and Amreli districts have also been put on high alert.

Last evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the two Chief Ministers: Uddhav Thackeray of Maharashtra and Gujarat’s Vijay Rupani and assured them of all possible help from the Centre.