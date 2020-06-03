New Delhi: Cyclone Nisarga made landfall near Raigad district in Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon with a wind speed of over 100 kmph. The cyclone is about 40 km away from Alibaug and 90 km from Mumbai, and 325 km away from Surat in Gujarat. It is likely to be completed in three hours, the weather department said. Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga in Here: 5 Reasons Why Nisarga is Particularly Worrying For Mumbai

Torrential rains are expected in Raigad, Alibaug and Mumbai for the next few hours, the IMD said.

At least 50,000 people in Maharashtra and more than 60,000 in Gujarat were evacuated from the coastal regions. The NDRF noted that the severe cyclonic storm is still moving along the predicted path.