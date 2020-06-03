New Delhi: Keeping mind the landfall of Cyclone Nisarga near Alibaug, the flight operations ni Mumbai have been stopped till 7 PM, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport said on Wednesday. Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga Makes Landfall Near Raigad District, 90 km Away From Mumbai

Issuing a statement, the airport said that till 7 PM, no take-off or landings would take place at the airport due to Cyclone Nisarga. Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga in Here: 5 Reasons Why Nisarga is Particularly Worrying For Mumbai

As part of the preventive measure, the move from the airport was taken after the airport witnessed a runway excursion earlier today with Fed Ex flight 5033 arriving from Bengaluru. The aircraft was towed away from the runway, however, no disruption was caused by it, the PRO of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai said.

Though there was no disruption in flight operations at the Mumbai airport, however, it was decided to suspend the flight operations in view of the strong crosswinds which can disturb the take-offs and landings at this time of the cyclone.

Meanwhile, the mobile phone network services have also been disrupted in some parts of Raigad district.

Earlier in the day, Cyclone ‘Nisarga’ made landfall near Alibaug on Maharashtra coast with the wind speed of more than 110 kms per hour and heavy rainfall, leading to falling of many trees and electricity poles. The cyclone has also hit areas near Dive Agar in Shrivardhan, 87 kms away from Raigad.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the landfall process started around 12.30 PM near Alibaug, 95 kms from Mumbai, and the process will finish by 4 pm

“The right side of the wall cloud passes through coastal region of Maharashtra, mainly the Raigad district. It will gradually enter into Mumbai and Thane districts during the next three hours,” the IMD said in a statement.

Already down by the raging COVID-19 pandemic, Mumabi is hit by a cyclone for the first time in 72 years.

Nisarga, which is also expected to pummel the coastline of Gujarat besides Maharashtra, comes a week after Cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in West Bengal.