New Delhi: After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Cyclone Nisarga Cyclone Nisarga will cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts late in the evening on June 3, Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the situation and prayed for everyone's well-being. In a tweet, PM Modi also urged people to take all possible precautions and safety measures.

"Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India's western coast. Praying for everyone's well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India's western coast. Praying for everyone's well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2020

The IMD said the low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a depression and it will further intensify into a cyclonic storm. As per the IMD, Cyclone Nisarga will cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts late in the evening on June 3.

“Deep depression intensified into a cyclonic storm around noon today,” IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

Mahapatra said that the cyclone has been named as ‘Nisarga’ and the name has been proposed by Bangladesh.

It is likely to turn into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ by Tuesday night, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said The IMD on Monday said that the cyclone will have an impact on Mumbai.

On the other hand, Navsari District Collector Ardra Agarwal said that as per the alert issued by India Meteorological Department, there is possibility that Cyclone Nisarga may hit Navsari area tonight or by the morning of June 4. He said all required measures have been taken to face the situation.

In Maharashtra, 15 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in — 3 teams in Mumbai, 4 teams in Raigad, 2 teams each in Palghar, Thane and Ratnagiri and 1 each in Sindhudurg and Navi Mumbai.