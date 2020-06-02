New Delhi: Hours after urging people of Maharashtra and Gujarat to take precautionary measures ahead of the Cyclone Nisarga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the chief ministers of both the states and assured them of all possible help from the centre. Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga: PM Modi Reviews Situation, Urges All to Take Precaution, Safety Measures

A statement from the PMO said that PM Modi spoke to Maharashtra and Gujarat chief ministers over cyclone situation and assured all possible central help. Also Read - Moody's India Rating a Step Above Junk, Worst to Come: Rahul Gandhi

Earlier in the day, PM Modi took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclonic conditions in western India. Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga: How The Arabian Sea Storm Got Its Name From Bangladesh

“Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India’s western coast. Praying for everyone’s well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures,” he said in a tweet.

The development comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a depression and it will further intensify into a cyclonic storm and will cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts late in the evening on June 3.

The IMD also stated that the storm will cross North Maharashtra and adjoining South Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, on June 3 afternoon as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind 100-110 gusting to 120 kmph.