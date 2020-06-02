New Delhi: Severe cyclonic storm ‘Nisarga’ is all set to make landfall on Maharashtra Coast near Mumbai on Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said, as it started taking shape on Tuesday morning. Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga LIVE Updates: IMD Issues 'Red Alert' For Mumbai, Extremely Heavy Rains Expected With 100 Kmph Winds

(Follow LIVE Updates) Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 2361 Cases, 76 Deaths in 24 Hours; Total Tally Crosses 70,000-mark

It is likely to cross the northern Maharashtra and Southern Gujarat coast on June 3, with very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. The IMD has already issued a red alert on Mumbai coast and nearby areas, while the NDRF has directed all vulnerable districts to call back fishermen from the sea. Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga: Home Minister Shah Reviews Situation; NDRF Deploys 9 Teams in Maharashtra

Here are the do’s and don’ts for precautions against Cyclone Nisarga:

* Stay indoors. According to IMD, the cyclone path forecast points directly towards Mumbai.

* Don’t forward fake news, don’t believe in rumours. Stay calm and don’t panic. Rely only on official warnings.

* Follow live updates on mausam.imd.gov.in, or download trusted cyclone warning apps on your phone. (Here are some trusted third party apps – Accuweather, Cyclocane)

* Keep your mobile phones and other necessary electrical gadgets charged as the power supply may falter during the cyclone.

* Keep an emergency kit (medicines, antiseptics, bandages for cuts and wounds, torchlight and extra batteries etc) handy, especially if you reside near coastal areas.

* If your house is very close to the coast, leave it before the onset of the storm.

When the cyclone makes landfall,

* Switch off all electrical mains, gas supply as a precautionary measure.

* Keep all doors and windows closed.

* In case you’re out on the road, watch out for broken electric poles, wires, and other sharp objects.