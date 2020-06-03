New Delhi: Maharashtra and Gujarat, two of the worst coronavirus-affected states in the country, are bracing for a new challenge as Cyclone Nisarga will make its landfall in the two western states today. ‘Nisarga’, notably, means ‘nature’ and this name has been given to the cyclone by India’s neighbour in the east-Bangladesh. Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga: Day Before Landfall, Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai

Here are top ten points with regards to cyclone Nisarga as the two states prepared to handle its aftermath: Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga: PM Modi Speaks to CMs of Maharashtra, Gujarat; Assures All Possible Central Help | 10 Points

(1.) Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the two Chief Ministers: Uddhav Thackeray of Maharashtra and Gujarat’s Vijay Rupani. The Prime Minister assured the two Chief Ministers of all possible help from the Centre; Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga: PM Modi Reviews Situation, Urges All to Take Precaution, Safety Measures

(2.) Earlier on Tuesday, after reviewing the situation, PM Modi tweeted: “Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India’s western coast. Praying for everyone’s well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures”;

(3.) In Maharashtra, the cyclone will make its landfall in Alibaug with wind speeds of 100 kmph. It will lead to rainfall in Mumbai, Pune, Palghar, Thane, Nashik, Raigad, Dhule and Nandurbar. Mumbai witnessed rains on Tuesday as well.

(4.) In Mumbai, the Mumbai Police has imposed restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC, which will be in place from midnight till 12 PM tomorrow. The people of the city are now prohibited from moving or gathering along the beaches, promenade and other places near the coastline in view of the cyclone;

(5.) Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in an address to the state, urged people to stay indoors for the next two days. In his address, he also listed out certain measures that people should take to keep themselves safe from the cyclone and for any emergency situation in its aftermath;

(6.) In Gujarat, meanwhile, around thousands of people were evacuated from coastal villages in Valsad and Navsari. Chief Minister Rupani has requested people in Valsad, Surat, Bharuch, Navsari and Saurashtra’s Bhavnagar and Amreli districts to stay indoors on June 3 and 4; the union territory of Daman and Diu, too, has been put on high alert;

(7.) While in Gujarat 15 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with four teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed, in Maharashtra, 15 NDRF teams and four SDRF teams have been deployed. Each NDRF team has 45 personnel;

(8.) The Army, Navy and the Air Force have been put on high alert. Indian Coast Guard ships, too, have been deployed to warn fishermen and merchants not to venture into the sea. Additionally, fishermen in both states have been warned to stay away from the seas for the next few days;

(9.) In a tweet at around 11 PM Tuesday night, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the cyclone was advancing north north east-wards and was 270 km south south west of Alibaug. The IMD further said that it was likely to intensify further gradually during the next 12 hours;

(10.) Mumbai’s Chhatarapati Shivaji International Airport, the second busiest in the country, will today operate only 12 arrival flights; AirAsia, Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet will operate four flights each.

On the coronavirus front, Maharashtra, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, ended the day at 72,300 with a spike of 2,287 cases. Gujarat, which has the fourth highest number of cases, ended at 17,632, with 415 fresh cases.