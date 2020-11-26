Cyclone Nivar Latest Updates: Hours after cyclone Nivar left a trail of devastations across Tamil Nadu, state chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday took stock of the situation and made assessment of the damages caused due to the storm. Also Read - Cyclone Nivar LIVE: 1500 Hectares of Farmland Damaged in TN, CM Makes Damage Assessment

Issuing a statement, the chief minister said that around 1500 hectares of farmland have been damaged in Cuddalore district. He also said that he is assessing the damage and funds will be released accordingly.

"Around 52,000 people stayed in camps that were set up in Cuddalore district. Over 77 electric polls were uprooted that have been cleared; over 1500 hectares of farmland have been damaged in the district. We're assessing damage, funds will be released accordingly,"he added.

Around 52,000 people stayed in camps that were set up in Cuddalore. 77 electric polls were uprooted that have been cleared, 1500 hectares of farmland have been damaged in the district. We're assessing damage, funds will be released accordingly: Tamil Nadu CM. #NivarCyclone pic.twitter.com/qw2uGzgDa1 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

Due to the cyclonic storm Nivar, at least 3 people were killed in Tamil Nadu, over 1,000 trees uprooted and some low-lying areas marooned due to water-logging following heavy rains on Thursday.

On Thursday early morning, severe cyclonic storm Nivar made landfall near Puducherry and later weakened into a cyclonic storm and further into a deep depression. According to IMD, it is to weaken into a depression during the next six hours.

Heavy rains lashed Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as Nivar made landfall in the early hours, leading to inundation and uprooting of trees.

In Tamil Nadu, three people, including a woman, were killed in rain related incidents such as tree and wall collapses here, nearby Ponneri and Villupuram, authorities said.

Officials said about 1,086 trees were uprooted in Tamil Nadu and almost all of them have been removed. In a few places, overhead electricity cables snapped as heavy trees fell over them and also some vehicles.

In Chennai, citizens in many parts complained of disruption in internet services. Airport operations, Metrorail and bus transport resumed on Thursday. State-run bus transportation services, suspended in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts from November 24, resumed from noon today.