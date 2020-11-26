New Delhi: On Wednesday, Cyclone Nivar has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and before it makes landfall about 1,000-2,000 people in Puducherry have been evacuated by the local authorities and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). A total of 200 relief camps have been established in the whole of Puducherry region with basic amenities, including food. And among them is a couple who had reportedly returned to the same relief camp in Kalapet after they stayed there during the 2004 Tsunami. Also Read - Over 1 Lakh Evacuated in TN as Cyclone Nivar Makes Landfall, Heavy Rain to Continue Till Thursday | Key Points

According to a News18 report, in 2004, when Tsunami hit the coastal belt of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, Shivalingam just managed to get to the shore after fishing in the sea when his family, including wife Umarani and their two sons, were already shifted to the nearby relief center in Kalapet. And today, sixteen years later, the couple was shifted to the same center — a government higher secondary school for girls — in a municipal corporation vehicle along with seven others.

Shivalingam, 70, said, "Earlier communication was not this quick. I remember seeing dead bodies all around. Now there is television, there is mobile phone. Information is passed on quickly. We came here as soon as the authorities asked us to move. Ensuring our lives are not lost is most important."

Shivalingam and his 65-year-old wife are blood pressure and diabetes patients, and wait for government’s food packets at the school where power was cut off hours before the cyclone made landfall. By Wednesday night, twenty more people joined them as the rain and winds intensified along this coastal belt.

“We are hoping we have to stay here only tonight and can go back tomorrow but we are not sure if we will have a home to go back to,” said his wife Umarani.